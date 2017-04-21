Very few people are naïve enough to think that now the worst is over getting a job will be easy - the reality is still a very tough market that can pick and choose from a big talent pool. This is especially true for those early in their careers with less experience to offer. So how do you gain a competitive advantage over other candidates competing for the same job?
One way is to demonstrate that you are adaptable enough to work in an international environment in English. Having good English language qualifications is important - or often essential - to get yourself onto the interview shortlist, but being able to evidence your abilities in an interview could well be a deciding factor.
As with any interview, being prepared is critically important - even more so when you're entire career path is at stake. So let's think about some of the things that you might want to consider when preparing for that job interview in English.
If you genuinely think your English is not as strong as it should be, you could try a key phrase such as "My English is a little rusty at the moment, as I haven't used it in a while" to reassure the interviewer that it's not such a big issue. Just don't overdo it, as they might think you lack confidence! And remember, the more you use, read and listen to English, the wider and more sophisticated your vocabulary will become. Search the net for articles, websites and videos that relate to the specific role or sector you are preparing to interview for. Good preparation always pays! Finally, do think about investing in a language course that meets your specific needs. Talk to professional providers such as Boa Lingua about specialist courses such as Young Business English or Business Communication which are 100% focused on improving the performance of experienced and aspiring professionals in an English language environment.
More info: http://www.businessclass.ch/tips-and-tricks/know-how/handling-job-interviews-in-english.htm?utm_content=Link9-vorstellungsgespr%C3%A4ch-englisch&utm_medium=email&utm_source=nl-de&utm_campaign=NL-17-KW16
Flexibel arbeiten in Bürogemeinschaften
Office-Lösungen der Zukunft sind «smart»
Zeit für mehr Flow