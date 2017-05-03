Global Mobility Policy Trends

Crown World Mobility Talk - Lausanne

Millennials, cost savings requirements, dual-careers and the war for talent are examples of what's driving organizations to adjust their global mobility programs. This session will focus on policy shifts that we are seeing in alternative approaches to traditional international assignments.

We will also discuss recent geopolitical events within Europe and beyond and their impact on mobility. How are this year's political transitions, changing attitudes around immigration and increased security threats impacting our mobile employee populations? What are some companies doing to address these changes?

We are planning an interactive session where all participants will have the opportunity to share their views and actively participate in exchanging best practices.

The Speakers

Yvonne Traber (Mercer) Olivier Deslandes (Adexis-Solutions) Lisa Johnson (Crown World Mobility) and an additional guest speaker (to be announced). Giovanni De Carlo (Crown World Mobility) will be moderating the event.

Agenda

16:00 - 16:30 Arrival of participants and refreshments

16:30 - 18:00 Panel discussion

18:00 - 19:00 Networking / Apéro

19:00 Official closing

On the panel:

Yvonne Traber - Partner as the Mercer's European Mobility Practice Leader

In her role, she is leading the European Global Mobility Centre of Excellence where she assists consultants and firms in resolving international assignment challenges and issues through information, consulting services and technology solutions.

Yvonne has more than 19 years of experience and has been instrumental in driving and supporting Mercer geographic regions, particularly in EMEA & APAC. She drove the implementation of Mercer's global mobility business regionally and provides support to consultants. She was leading the European Global Mobility Technology & Implementation Projects from 2012 - 2014. The Mobility technology solution AssignmentPro allows end-to-end management and optimisation of the international assignment processes. She played a key role in the development and design of international compensation solutions and Cost of Living approaches to a number of leading firms in Europe and in Asia. She is a regular speaker at Mercer's Expatriate Management seminars and conferences in London, Paris, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Zurich, Geneva, Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai.

Olivier Deslandes - Managing Partner at Adexis-Solutions

Olivier comes with a vast international HR experience acquired in the USA, Europe, Asia and Switzerland. He recently joined Adexis-Solutions as managing partner after running the HR function as CHRO at Lombard Odier for the past five years. He previously was the global head of HR at BNP Paribas for the emerging markets retail banking, a 30'000 staff division spread in 20 countries, managing 400 HR employees across the globe, he lived in 4 foreign countries and designed a few international mobility programs. Based in Geneva, Olivier supports executives to shape organization and people strategy. His international HR experience and past senior management roles gave him a true passion to identify and position the best person at the best spot in organizations..

Lisa Johnson - Global Practice Leader, Consulting Services at Crown World Mobility

Lisa is Global Practice Leader for Crown World Mobility's Consulting Services. She is responsible for supporting Crown's clients and account teams with Global Mobility program and policy design and enhancements.

In addition, Lisa is also responsible for Crown World Mobility's quarterly Perspectives series, along with research and thought leadership output for the organization. Her articles have been published in numerous industry magazines including Mobility, Compensation & Benefits Review and HR Executive.

Lisa is also a regular speaker at industry conferences in Asia, EMEA, Latin America and North America..

Additional guest speaker - To be announced during the coming days.

